News & Insights

Banking
SPNT

Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2023: SPNT, ORI, BANC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 12, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.44%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

SiriusPoint (SPNT) was down more than 13% as Third Point Chief Executive Officer Daniel Loeb is no longer considering the company's acquisition.

Old Republic International (ORI) was over 1% higher after saying its board authorized a program to repurchase up to $450 million of shares.

Banc of California (BANC) was climbing past 2% after it maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.10 a share, payable on July 3 to shareholders as of June 15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPNT
ORI
BANC
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.