Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2023: SPNT, ORI, BANC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.44%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

SiriusPoint (SPNT) was down more than 13% as Third Point Chief Executive Officer Daniel Loeb is no longer considering the company's acquisition.

Old Republic International (ORI) was over 1% higher after saying its board authorized a program to repurchase up to $450 million of shares.

Banc of California (BANC) was climbing past 2% after it maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.10 a share, payable on July 3 to shareholders as of June 15.

