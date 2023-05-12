Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2023: HSBC, SPNT,TOP

Financial stocks were falling in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off nearly 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was decreasing 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 2.3% to $26,389, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 3.446%.

In economic news, consumer sentiment in the US deteriorated more than expected so far in May amid renewed doubts over the economy's trajectory, even as year-ahead inflation expectations eased, according to preliminary data released by the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers.

In company news, Top Financial's (TOP) shares have been temporarily suspended from trading by the US Securities and Exchange Commission due to recent unusual market activity, the agency said Thursday.

Three HSBC (HSBC) affiliates received orders from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for penalties totaling $75 million over certain violations, the regulator said Friday. HSBC shares were down 0.1%.

SiriusPoint (SPNT) was down nearly 10% after saying shareholder and board member Daniel Loeb and certain affiliates decided to conclude talks regarding a potential acquisition of the company.

