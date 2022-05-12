Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2022: MOGO,MOGO.TO,MFC,MFC.TO,SYF

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead just 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 3% to $29,249, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 7.5 basis points to 2.846%.

In company news, Mogo (MOGO) plunged over 25% after the Canadian fintech company cut its 2022 revenue guidance and reported an adjusted loss in Q1.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) declined 10% after the Canadian insurance firm reported core Q1 net income of CA$0.77 share, down from its CA$0.82 per share profit during the year-ago period.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) fell 6.7% after a Wolfe Research downgrade of the consumer credit company to underperform from peer perform.

