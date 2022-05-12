Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2022: ML,MOGO,MOGO.TO,MFC,MFC.TO,SYF

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.8% late in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.7% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead just 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.8% to $28,581, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 10.4 basis points to 2.817%.

In company news, MoneyLion (ML) raced more than 36% higher after reporting a 105% increase in non-GAAP Q1 revenue, rising to $66.5 million during the three months ended March 31, and the financial technology company projecting revenue for the current quarter also edging above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is guiding revenue in a range of $78 million to $83 million for Q2, topping the $77.6 million Street view.

To the downside, Synchrony Financial (SYF) fell 7% after a Wolfe Research downgrade of the consumer credit company to underperform from peer perform.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) declined more than 10% after the Canadian insurance firm reported core Q1 net income of CA$0.77 share, down from its CA$0.82 per share profit during the year-ago period.

Mogo (MOGO) plunged 25% after the Canadian fintech company cut its 2022 revenue guidance and reported an adjusted Q1 net loss.

