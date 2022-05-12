Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2022: BAM, BXSL, SLF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.62%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.45% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 1.7%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) advanced by more than 4% as it reported Q1 earnings of $0.81 per share, up from $0.77 a year ago. One analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.72.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) reported Q1 net earnings of $0.63 per share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund was recently up 3.8%.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) was off by 0.8% after it posted Q1 underlying earnings of CA$1.44 ($1.11) per diluted share, down from CA$1.45 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of CA$1.41.

