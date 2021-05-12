Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2021: SLQT,LMND,UPST

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 3.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 1.8%.

In company news, SelectQuote (SLQT) tumbled almost 20% after the insurance e-commerce platform reported net income of $0.22 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, up from $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ expecting a $0.24 per share profit.

Lemonade (LMND) dropped more than 16% after the property and casualty insurance company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.81 per share, improving on a $3.16 per share loss during the March quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.78 loss per share net loss.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) rose 7.3% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 financial results and the lending platform company projecting Q2 and FY21 revenue also exceeding Wall Street expectations.

