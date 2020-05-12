Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2020: Z,ZG,GDOT,MAC

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Zillow (ZG, Z) slid almost 8% after the real estate e-commerce platform said it plans a $500 million public offering of its Class C common shares and a $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2025. Net proceeds may be used to repurchase a portion of the company's outstanding 2% convertible senior notes due 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

Green Dot (GDOT) rose nearly 15% after the firm late Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.13 per share, down from $1.51 during the same quarter last year but exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.93. Total operating revenues increased to $362.2 million compared with $340.5 million during the year-ago period and topping the $324.1 million Street view.

The Macerich Company (MAC) rose about 2% after the real estate investment trust reported Q1 funds from operations of $0.81 per share, unchanged from year-ago levels but topping the Capital IQ consensus of $0.77. Revenue also was little changed, rising to $227 million from $226.5 million last year and beating the $215 million analyst mean.

