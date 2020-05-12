Financial Sector Update for 05/12/2020: ATH,Z,ZG,GDOT,MAC

Financial stocks lost more ground in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was falling 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking nearly 1.6%.

In company news, Athene Holding (ATH) was more than 6% lower late Tuesday after the retirement services company said it has named Doug Niemann to be its new chief risk officer, effective May 18. Niemann joins Athene from Guardian Life Insurance, where he also was chief risk officer. He succeeds John Rhodes, who is stepping down due to health reasons.

Green Dot (GDOT) rose over 13% after the firm late Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.13 per share, down from $1.51 during the same quarter last year but exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.93. Total operating revenues increased to $362.2 million compared with $340.5 million during the year-ago period and topping the $324.1 million Street view.

The Macerich Company (MAC) turned fractionally lower in late trade after the real estate investment trust reported Q1 funds from operations of $0.81 per share, unchanged from year-ago levels but topping the Capital IQ consensus of $0.77. Revenue also was little changed, rising to $227 million from $226.5 million last year and beating the $215 million analyst mean.

Zillow (ZG,Z) slid almost 12% after the real estate e-commerce platform said it plans a $500 million public offering of its Class C common shares and a $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2025. Net proceeds may be used to repurchase a portion of the company's outstanding 2% convertible senior notes due 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

