Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2023: PACW, WAL, HSBC, KKR

Financial stocks were falling late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 2.5% to $26,953, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping four basis points to 3.40%.

In economic news, the US producer price index rose 0.2% in April following a 0.4% decline in March but below the 0.3% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. After excluding food and energy prices, the core PPI advanced 0.2%, as expected.

Separately, US initial jobless claims jumped to 264,000 during the week ended May 6 from an unrevised 242,000 in the previous week, above the 245,000 consensus in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The latest reading is the highest since October 2021, the US Labor Department said.

In company news, PacWest shares were down more than 22%, renewing concerns about the banking sector, after it disclosed a 9.5% drop in deposits during the week ended May 5.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) said it had total deposits of roughly $49.4 billion as of May 9, up $1.8 billion from $47.6 billion as of March 31 and higher than $600 million from $48.8 billion as of May 2. The bank's shares were down 0.2%.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it charged HSBC's (HSBC) HSBC Securities USA and Scotiabank's Scotia Capital USA with "widespread and longstanding failures" to properly keep their electronic communications. HSBC shares were down 1.8%.

KKR (KKR) said that some of its investment funds will buy Industrial Physics, which makes testing and measurement instruments, for an undisclosed sum. KKR shares were down 1.3%.

