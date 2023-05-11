Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2023: PACW, ING, IFS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down by 0.44%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 1%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) was shedding over 22% in value after it lost 9.5% of deposits during the week ended May 5.

ING Groep (ING) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q1 net earnings of 0.44 euro ($0.48) per share, up from 0.11 euro a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.32 euros.

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) was recently declining by over 4% after it reported Q1 earnings of 2.30 Peruvian soles ($0.63) per share, down from 4.12 soles per share a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 3.41 soles per share.

