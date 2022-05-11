Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2022: PSFE, KKR, LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 1%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were retreating more than 11% after it posted a Q1 total comprehensive loss of $1.16 billion, as compared with a loss of $69.1 million a year ago.

KKR (KKR) shares were down more than 2% after it priced its offering of $750 million of its 4.85% senior notes due 2032 issued by its subsidiary KKR Group Finance Co. XII LLC.

Lazard (LAZ) reported preliminary assets under management of about $236.63 billion in April, down from $252.68 billion in March. Lazard shares were down more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.