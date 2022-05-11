Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2022: HRB,JXN,COIN

Banking
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.6% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.4% to $30,271, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.1 basis points to 2.942%.

In company news, H&R Block (HRB) rose over 17% after reporting better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31 and the tax-preparation franchise also raising its FY22 revenue outlook, now expecting to generate between $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion compared with its prior guidance range of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for $3.29 billion in revenue this year.

Jackson Financial (JXN) declined nearly 18% after the annuities company late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q1 operating earnings of $3.94 per share, down over 34% from year-ago levels and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $4.72 per share for the three months ended March 31.

Coinbase (COIN) tumbled more than 30% to a record low of $52.80 a share after the cryptocurrency exchange reported a $1.98 per share net loss for its Q1 ended March 31, reversing its $3.05 per share profit during the first three months of 2021 and missing analyst projections for a $0.25 per share loss. Net sales fell 53% year-over-year to $1.17 billion, also lagging the $1.48 billion consensus.

