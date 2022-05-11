Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2022: FLYW,HRB,JXN,COIN

Financial stocks were moderately lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) declining 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 5.2% to $29,735, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 7.2 basis points to 2.921%.

In company news, Flywire (FLYW) slid 8.9% after the payments processor reported a Q1 net loss of $0.10 per share, improving on a $0.41 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share loss.

Jackson Financial (JXN) declined 16% after the annuities company late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q1 operating earnings of $3.94 per share, down over 34% from year-ago levels and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $4.72 per share for the three months ended March 31.

Coinbase (COIN) tumbled more than 31% to a record low of $50.15 a share after the cryptocurrency exchange reported a $1.98 per share net loss for its Q1 ended March 31, reversing its $3.05 per share profit during the first three months of 2021 and missing analyst projections for a $0.25 per share loss. Net sales fell 53% year-over-year to $1.17 billion, also lagging the $1.48 billion consensus.

H&R Block (HRB) rose almost 20% after reporting better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31 and the tax-preparation franchise raising its full-year revenue outlook, now expecting to generate between $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion compared with its prior guidance range of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for full-year revenue of $3.29 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.