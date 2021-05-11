Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2021: VOYA, BHF

Financial stocks were mixed ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 1.11% down.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X (FAS) was down 3.62% while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X (FAZ) was 3.3% higher.

In company news, Voya Financial (VOYA) was up 0.61% after reporting higher adjusted profit and an increase in managed assets in Q1.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) was unchanged after it posted adjusted earnings of $4.36 per diluted share in Q1, up from $2.01 per share a year ago. Revenue declined to $938 million from $8.99 billion in the prior year.

