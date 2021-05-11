Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2021: PSFE,MARA,MAC

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 1.5%.

In company news, Paysafe (PSFE) fell over 12% after the UK-based payments processor reported a Q1 net loss of $49 million, improving on a $51 million loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the three-analyst consensus expecting a $5.1 million net loss.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) dropped 10% even after reporting an increase in total Q1 revenue to $9.2 million from $592,000 during the same quarter last year.

Macerich (MAC) declined 5.7% after after the real estate investment trust reported Q1 funds from operations of $0.45 per share on $190.4 million in revenue compared with FFO of $0.81 per share and $227 million in revenue during the same quarter last year.

