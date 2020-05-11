Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2020: TSC, RIOT, CNO

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, TriState Capital Holdings (TSC) fell about 1.5% after the bank holding company and asset managers Monday completed a $60 million public offering of 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes maturing in May 2030. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including supporting organic growth of its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary and repaying outstanding debt.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) declined about 2%. The insurance company raised its quarterly dividend a penny over its its most recent distribution to $0.12 per share and payable June 24 to shareholders of record on June 10.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Monday dropped more than 10% after the cryptocurrency mining company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.15 per share, narrowing a $0.94 per share loss during the same quarter last year while total mining revenue increased 68% year-over-year to $2.4 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.19 per share quarterly loss and $1.2 million in revenue .

