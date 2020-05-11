Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2020: GBL, CNO, CG, FAS, FAZ, XLF

Banking
Financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Monday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) down more than 1.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 3.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 3.5%.

Gamco Investors (GBL) was unchanged after it posted Q1 net earnings of $0.42 per share, down from $0.70 per share in the prior-year period.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) was flat after saying its board has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.12 per common share, up from $0.11 in the previous quarter.

Carlyle Group (CG) and the Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC are no longer buying a stake in American Express Global Business Travel after the parties were unable to reach a renegotiated deal, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Carlyle Group was marginally lower in recent trading.

