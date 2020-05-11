Financial Sector Update for 05/11/2020: CLDT,TSC,RIOT,CNO

Financial stocks continued to decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) tumbled over 13% after the real estate investment trust Monday reported adjusted Q1 funds from operations of $0.13 per share in Q1, down from $0.34 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP FFO of $0.18 per share for the three months ended March 31. Revenue fell to $60.2 million from $75.68 million last year, also lagging the $62.1 million Street view.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) declined fractionally. The insurance company raised its quarterly dividend a penny over its its most recent distribution to $0.12 per share and payable June 24 to shareholders of record on June 10.

TriState Capital Holdings (TSC) fell about 1.2% after the bank holding company and asset managers Monday completed a $60 million public offering of 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes maturing in May 2030. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including supporting organic growth of its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary and repaying outstanding debt.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Monday dropped more than 16% after the cryptocurrency mining company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.15 per share, narrowing a $0.94 per share loss during the same quarter last year while total mining revenue increased 68% year-over-year to $2.4 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.19 per share quarterly loss and $1.2 million in revenue .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.