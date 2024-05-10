News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2024: UBS, AB, BBVA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 10, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.9% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.4%.

UBS (UBS) is considering a plan to reward bankers who land rich clients for the investment bank's wealth management business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. UBS was up more than 2% pre-bell.

AllianceBernstein (AB) said preliminary assets under management fell to $737 billion in April from $759 billion in March. AllianceBernstein was 0.7% higher pre-bell.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's (BBVA) hostile takeover bid for Banco de Sabadell SA "violates a rule governing how companies must make such approaches," Sabadell said in a filing with Spain's securities regulator. BBVA was over 2% higher in recent pre-bell activity.

