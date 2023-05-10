News & Insights

Banking
WT

Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2023: WT, IEP, OXSQ, BAC

May 10, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was edging up 0.1% to $27,667, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 8 basis points to 3.439%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.4% in April, matching expectations in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.1% increase in March.

Separately, negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling continue to produce little progress as a June 1 default deadline looms. Tuesday's hour-long meeting ended with both Republican and Democrat leaders failing to resolve the issue of a "clean debt deal" or one with compulsory budget cuts. Lawmakers will resume talks Friday.

In company news, WisdomTree (WT) reported net inflows of $410 million in April, a 5.5% increase from a year earlier, bringing total assets under management to a record $91.4 billion. Shares were down 1%.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) shares were down nearly 14% in reaction to a surprise Q1 loss and after prosecutors requested information from the company including valuation and governance tied to a Hindenburg Research report. Hindenburg accused the company of inflating its valuation and conducting a "Ponzi-like" scheme to pay dividends.

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) was rising 0.8% after saying its board has approved the terms of a transferable rights offering to purchase up to about 16.6 million of its common shares.

Bank of America (BAC) said it has opened a branch in Luxembourg. The company said it expects to particularly support non-bank financial institutions with its global cash management services. Shares were down 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WT
IEP
OXSQ
BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.