Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2023: JXN, FCNCA, BAM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 10, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.90%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 2% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down over 2%.

Jackson Financial (JXN) was retreating by more than 12% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.15 per diluted share, down from $4.19 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.71.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) was gaining more than 8% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $20.09, up from $18.95 a year earlier. Three of five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $12.51.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 distributable EPS of $0.34, up from $0.30 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

