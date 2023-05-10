Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2023: IEP, BAC, OXSQ

Financial stocks were decreasing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling nearly 1% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 1.6% to $27,194, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 3.448%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.4% in April, right on expectations in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.1% increase in March.

Separately, negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling continue to produce little progress as a June 1 default deadline looms. Tuesday's hour-long meeting ended with both Republican and Democrat leaders failing to resolve the issue of a "clean debt deal" or one with compulsory budget cuts. Lawmakers will resume negotiations Friday.

In company news, Icahn Enterprises (IEP) shares were down nearly 16% in reaction to a surprise Q1 loss and after prosecutors requested information from the company including valuation and governance tied to a Hindenburg Research report. Hindenburg accused the company of inflating its valuation and conducting a "Ponzi-like" scheme to pay dividends.

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) was rising 0.5% after saying its board has approved the terms of a transferable rights offering to purchase up to about 16.6 million of its common shares.

Bank of America (BAC) said it has opened a branch in Luxembourg. The company said it expects to particularly support non-bank financial institutions with its global cash management services. Shares were down 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.