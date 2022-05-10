Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2022: UPST,DNB,DRE,PLD

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both slipping 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 1.0%.

Bitcoin was rising 0.8% to $31,667 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 10.8 basis points to 2.971% as Treasury prices rose for the second consecutive day.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) was trading nearly 56% lower this afternoon, staying within relatively close range of a nearly 62% slide earlier Tuesday to a record low of $29.02 a share, after the loan platform company cut its 2022 revenue forecast below Street views, saying it expects rising interest rates will reduce the demand for loans.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) rose 8.7% after the business analytics company reported increased Q1 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels and topping analyst estimates.

Duke Realty (DRE) rose 6.2% after Prologis (PLD) proposed acquiring Duke in an all-stock deal valued at $23.71 billion. Under the terms of the bid, Prologis would grant 0.466 of its stock for each Duke share, valuing the target company at $61.68 per share, or 29% above Monday's closing price. Prologis shares were falling 3.5% in afternoon trade.

