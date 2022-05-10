Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2022: UPST, LMND, PSEC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining 0.86% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 4%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was retreating by more than 58% after the company cut its full-year 2022 sales outlook as it expects higher interest rates will lower the demand for loans. Revenue for the year is now expected to come in at about $1.25 billion compared with previous guidance of $1.4 billion.

Lemonade (LMND) reported a Q1 loss of $1.21 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.44. Lemonade was recently climbing past 4%.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) reported fiscal Q3 net profit of $0.40 per share, down from $0.64 per share a year earlier. Prospect Capital was over 3% higher recently.

