Banking
UPST

Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2022: UPST, LMND, PSEC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining 0.86% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 4%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was retreating by more than 58% after the company cut its full-year 2022 sales outlook as it expects higher interest rates will lower the demand for loans. Revenue for the year is now expected to come in at about $1.25 billion compared with previous guidance of $1.4 billion.

Lemonade (LMND) reported a Q1 loss of $1.21 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.44. Lemonade was recently climbing past 4%.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) reported fiscal Q3 net profit of $0.40 per share, down from $0.64 per share a year earlier. Prospect Capital was over 3% higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPST LMND PSEC XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular