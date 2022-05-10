Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2022: EQH,UPST,DNB,DRE,PLD

Financial stocks were ending moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) slipping 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 2.3%.

Bitcoin was rising 2.5% to $31,370 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 8.6 basis points to 2.993% as Treasury prices rose for the second consecutive day.

In company news, Equitable Holdings (EQH) was slipping 2.2% in late trade, partially recovering from a nearly 7% decline to a 15-month low, after the retirement and investment services company reported non-GAAP Q1 operating earnings of $1.36 per share, up slightly from its $1.35 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.51 per share for the three months ended March 31.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was trading more than 57% lower this afternoon, staying within relatively close range of a nearly 62% slide earlier Tuesday to a record low of $29.02 a share, after the loan platform company cut its 2022 revenue forecast below Street views, saying it expects rising interest rates will reduce the demand for loans.

To the upside, Duke Realty (DRE) climbed 3.3% after Prologis (PLD) proposed acquiring Duke in an all-stock deal valued at $23.71 billion. Under the terms of the bid, Prologis would grant 0.466 of its stock for each Duke share, valuing the target company at $61.68 per share, or 29% above Monday's closing price. Prologis shares were falling 5.3% in afternoon trade.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) rose 8.6% after the business analytics company reported increased Q1 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels and topping analyst estimates.

