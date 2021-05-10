Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/10/2021: BTCM,NMR,AJG,AON,WLTW

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

In company news, BIT Mining (BTCM) was climbing fractionally, rebounding from a 4.2% slide earlier after reporting a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of 0.46 renminbi ($0.07) per American depositary share, improving on an 0.82 renminbi per ADS loss during the year-ago quarter, while revenue for the Chinese cryptocurrency miner grew to 19.6 million renminbi from 3.1 million renminbi last year.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) rose 1.3% after saying it has formed a strategic partnership with investment and advisory firm Jarden to provide client services in Australia and New Zealand.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was 0.7% higher following a Bloomberg report the insurance broker is discussing the purchase of select assets from Aon (AON) and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) for around $3 billion.

