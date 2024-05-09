Financial Sector Update for 05/09/2024: HOOD, BBVA, BN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slightly down recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.3%.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was up nearly 7% after it reported that it swung to Q1 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) made an 11.5 billion euro ($12.4 billion) offer for Banco de Sabadell directly to shareholders after the latter rejected a similar offer made on April 30, Bloomberg reported, citing a BBVA filing. BBVA was down more than 6% pre-bell.

Brookfield (BN) was slightly higher after it reported Q1 distributable earnings of $0.77 per share, up from $0.72 a year earlier.

