News & Insights

Banking
HOOD

Financial Sector Update for 05/09/2024: HOOD, BBVA, BN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 09, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slightly down recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.3%.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was up nearly 7% after it reported that it swung to Q1 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) made an 11.5 billion euro ($12.4 billion) offer for Banco de Sabadell directly to shareholders after the latter rejected a similar offer made on April 30, Bloomberg reported, citing a BBVA filing. BBVA was down more than 6% pre-bell.

Brookfield (BN) was slightly higher after it reported Q1 distributable earnings of $0.77 per share, up from $0.72 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
BBVA
BN
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.