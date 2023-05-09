Financial Sector Update for 05/09/2023: SQ, GS, PYPL, UBS

Financial stocks were slightly down in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both edging down about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.6% to $27,518 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was flat at 3.521%.

President Joe Biden is set to meet several key members of Congress to discuss the path forward on the debt ceiling.

In company news, Block (SQ) Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and its board won a shareholder derivative lawsuit challenging the company's $237.3 million acquisition of Tidal's majority stake. Block shares rose 0.8%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) will pay $215 million to settle a gender discrimination case involving about 2,800 female employees, the law firms representing the plaintiffs said late Monday. Goldman shares were down 0.2%.

PayPal's (PYPL) shares slumped 13% after the company said its adjusted operating margin won't expand as quickly as previously anticipated.

UBS (UBS) said that Todd Tuckner will succeed Sarah Youngwood as chief financial officer following the completion of its planned acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS). UBS shares were little changed.

