Financial Sector Update for 05/09/2023: OPRT, EFC, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.53%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 1%.

Oportun Financial (OPRT) was rallying past 15% after it reported a Q1 revenue of $259.5 million, up from $214.7 million a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $245.2 million.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was over 2% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.45 per share, compared with of $0.40 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.43.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was slipping by more than 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, down from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.47.

