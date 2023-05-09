Financial Sector Update for 05/09/2023: GS, PYPL, UBS

Financial stocks were lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both down about 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was flat at $27,678 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.524%.

In economic news, President Joe Biden will likely meet with several key members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and respective Minority Leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Mitch McConnell, to discuss the path forward on the debt ceiling, according to a note from D A Davidson on Tuesday.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS) will pay $215 million to settle a gender discrimination case involving about 2,800 female employees, the law firms representing the plaintiffs said late Monday. Goldman shares were down 0.2%.

PayPal's (PYPL) shares slumped over 11% after it said its adjusted operating margin won't expand as quickly as previously anticipated.

UBS (UBS) said that Todd Tuckner will succeed Sarah Youngwood as chief financial officer following the completion of its planned acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS). UBS was down 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.