Financial Sector Update for 05/09/2022: PSFE, PIPR, EFSC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 4%.

Paysafe (PSFE) was marginally lower after saying it has extended its partnership with gambling technology company Playtech to offer its payments solutions to the online-gaming operator's customers in the UK and European Union.

Piper Sandler (PIPR) board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million of the company's outstanding common stock, effective immediately and expiring on Dec. 31, 2024. Piper Sandler was slightly higher recently.

Enterprise Financial Services' (EFSC) board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to 2 million shares of common stock. Enterprise Financial Services was marginally advancing recently.

