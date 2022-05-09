Financial Sector Update for 05/09/2022: KEY,MAC,MTM

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 3.3%.

Bitcoin was plunging 7.8% to $31,337, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 4.6 basis points to 3.077%.

In company news, KeyCorp (KEY) declined 1.8% after announcing its purchase of privately held GradFin, which provides advisory services to individuals seeking assistance with their student loan debt. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Macerich (MAC) rose 1% after reporting Q1 results exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended March 31 and the property manager also raising its forecast for FY22 funds from operations. The company is now projecting FFO this year between $1.87 and $2.01 per share, up from its prior guidance range expecting $1.85 and $2.05 per share and continuing to straddle the $1.95 per share Street view.

White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) rose 8.2% after the property and casualty insurance firm disclosed plans to sell its NSM Insurance subsidiary to funds affiliated with the Carlyle Group (CG) for about $1.78 billion. The seller said it expects the deal will increase its adjusted book value by around $280 per share after closing later this year.

