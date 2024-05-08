News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/08/2024: CIA, GPMT, APO, PAYO

May 08, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Financial stocks were higher in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.5% to $62,183, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3.5 basis points to 4.50%.

In economic news, mortgage applications in the US rebounded for the first time in three weeks, as rates across all loan types fell following a weaker-than-expected jobs report last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

Wholesale inventories fell by 0.4% in March, unrevised from the advance reading, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.2% gain in February.

In corporate news, Citizens (CIA) shares spiked 12.3% in recent trading, a day after the company reported higher Q1 revenue.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) shares plunged 12.8% in recent trading, a day after it reported its Q1 earnings.

Payoneer Global (PAYO) reported Q1 earnings of $0.08 per share, up from $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05. Its shares surged 12.5%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) has lined up $1.1 billion of debt financing for its purchase of US Silica, Bloomberg reported. Apollo was shedding 0.2%.

