Financial Sector Update for 05/08/2024: BR, BAM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.9% lower, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.8%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was sightly advancing after it reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was down more than 2% after it reported flat Q1 distributable earnings and lower revenue during the period.

