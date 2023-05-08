Financial Sector Update for 05/08/2023: TD, FHN, HSBC, KKR

Financial stocks were advancing in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 3.8% to $27,384, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7.5 basis points to 3.521%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories were flat in March, revised down from a 0.1% increase in the advance reading and following a flat reading in February. Analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg expected March inventories to be unrevised from the advance reading.

In company news, Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD) handling of suspicious client transactions was behind regulators' refusal to back its $13.4 billion bid for First Horizon (FHN), The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation. Toronto-Dominion shares were shedding almost 1%.

KKR (KKR) recorded better-than-expected Q1 earnings, even though a sharp decline in asset sales weighed on the alternative asset manager's results. KKR was down 4.1%.

HSBC (HSBC) has reached an agreement to buy out its fund management joint venture partner in China, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation. HSBC shares were almost flat.

Bain Capital is looking to raise $4 billion for a fund to buy investments in various asset classes, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

