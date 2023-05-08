Financial Sector Update for 05/08/2023: ICE, KKR, PACW

Financial stocks were higher premarket on Monday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) rising 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) advanced 2%, while the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.8%.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) said Monday it added Intesa Sanpaolo as a clearing participant at ICE Clear Credit, a clearinghouse for credit default swaps. Intercontinental Exchange shares were up 0.5%.

KKR & Co (KKR) said it swung to Q1 earnings and revenue rose. The company's shares were down 0.5%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) said late Friday it cut its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per share, from $0.25 per share, as a "prudent step" to bolster its capital ratio. The company's shares were up 31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.