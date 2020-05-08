Financial Sector Update for 05/08/2020: CLNY,Z,ZG,PFSI,MITT

Financial stocks advanced on Friday, overcoming the initial shock of 20.5 million Americans landing on the US jobless rolls during April although that number was actually about 1 million below consensus forecasts. The US unemployment rate of 14.7% last month also beat expectations for a 16.4% pace.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was posting a 2.0% gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.7% in late trade.

In company news, Colony Capital (CLNY) fell 4.3% after Friday reporting a drop in its core funds from operations to a loss of $0.04 per share during its Q1 ended March 31 compared with a $0.11 per share gain during the same quarter last year and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting core FFO of $0.07 per share. Revenue declined 7.1% year-over-year to $507.5 million, also lagging the $522.3 million Street view.

Zillow Group (Z,ZG) climbed 10% after the real estate database company said its Q1 revenue more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, reaching $1.13 billion during the three months ended March 31 from $454.1 million during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $1.05 billion in Q1 revenue.

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) rose 5% after the mortgage banker reported Q1 net income of $3.73 per share, up from $0.58 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus expecting $2.67 per share. Revenue increased to $721.8 million from $247.7 million last year, also topping the $600.9 million analyst mean.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) dropped almost 23% on Friday after saying it would delay filing its Q1 quarterly report until around June 25 due to disruptions associated with COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to postponing its 10-Q report for the March quarter past the usual May 11 deadline, the real estate investment trust also said it has signed a term sheet for the potential sale of a $469 million pool of mortgage loans to an outside investor for about $383 million.

