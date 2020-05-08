Banking
AGO

Financial Sector Update for 05/08/2020: AGO, PFSI, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were mostly climbing premarket Friday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by over 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was around 5% higher, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 4%.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) was unchanged after reporting Q1 adjusted profit of $0.36 per share, down from $0.82 per share in the prior-year period. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.77 per share.

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) was flat after it posted Q1 earnings of $3.73 per share, up from $0.58 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $2.67.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) remains uncertain when its employees can go back to working in their offices, Reuters reported, citing an internal email. JPMorgan Chase was up more than 2% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGO PFSI JPM XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular