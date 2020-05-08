Financial Sector Update for 05/08/2020: AGO, PFSI, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were mostly climbing premarket Friday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by over 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was around 5% higher, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 4%.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) was unchanged after reporting Q1 adjusted profit of $0.36 per share, down from $0.82 per share in the prior-year period. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.77 per share.

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) was flat after it posted Q1 earnings of $3.73 per share, up from $0.58 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $2.67.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) remains uncertain when its employees can go back to working in their offices, Reuters reported, citing an internal email. JPMorgan Chase was up more than 2% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.