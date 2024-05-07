Financial Sector Update for 05/07/2024: UBS, TD, KKR

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.6% to $63,471, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4.4 basis points to 4.44%.

In corporate news, UBS (UBS) reported Q1 earnings Tuesday of $0.52 per diluted share, up from $0.32 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $12.74 billion, up from $8.74 billion a year earlier. Its shares surged 6.5%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is under escalating pressure to shake up its leadership in response to emerging details about its alleged anti-money-laundering issues that prompted a probe from US regulatory and law-enforcement agencies, The Globe and Mail reported. Toronto-Dominion shares were rising 0.4%.

KKR (KKR) purchased the Perpetual name as well as Perpetual's corporate trust and wealth management businesses in a deal worth over 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($990 million), The Australian Financial Review reported. KKR shares gained 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.