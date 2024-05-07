Financial Sector Update for 05/07/2024: UBS, ITUB, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) were 1.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were down 0.8%.

UBS (UBS) advanced by more than 9% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) was up 0.5% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and operating revenue.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) rose past 1% after it reported Q1 revenue of $210.3 million, up from $203.2 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.