Financial Sector Update for 05/07/2024: NEWT, ML, TD, UBS

May 07, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in late Tuesday afternoon trading with NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.1% to $63,115, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 2.6 basis points to 4.46%.

In corporate news, NewtekOne (NEWT) shares surged 12%, a day after Q1 results topped market expectations.

MoneyLion's (ML) shares rose 0.6% after the company posted a surprise Q1 profit and higher revenue than expected by analysts.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Chief Executive Bharat Masrani is hoping for a "global resolution" to a slew of probes in the US over allegations of laundering drug money, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing a series of communications the executive made and a video town-hall with about 1,800 top staffers the day before. The bank's shares added 1.1%.

UBS (UBS) reported Q1 earnings Tuesday of $0.52 per diluted share, up from $0.32 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $12.74 billion, up from $8.74 billion a year earlier. Its shares surged 6.8%.

