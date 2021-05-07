Financial Sector Update for 05/07/2021: BILL, AIG, LXP

Banking
Financial stocks were down in premarket trading on Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 1.1% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 2.8% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 2.2%.

In company news, Bill.com (BILL) rose more than 12% after reporting fiscal Q3 results that topped Street views. It also struck a deal to acquire spend management company Divvy.

American International Group (AIG) was up 0.06% after posting Q1 adjusted after-tax earnings of $1.05 per share, up from $0.12 per share a year earlier.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) was unchanged after reporting a Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.22 per share and revenue of $92.6 million compared with an adjusted FFO of $0.19 per share and revenue of $80.8 million a year ago.

