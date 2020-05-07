Financial Sector Update for 05/07/2020: WMC,LAMR,AMP,PYPL

Financial stocks backed away from their mid-day session highs, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 2.2% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.4%.

In company news, Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) fell 17% after the real estate investment trust late Wednesday reported a $7.14 per share net loss for its Q1 ended March 31 on $18.7 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.20 per share GAAP profit and $18.8 million in revenue. The company also said it was suspending its quarterly dividend in order to maintain additional liquidity and protect the value of its assets.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) jumped 18% after the real estate investment trust Thursday reported non-GAAP Q1 funds from operations of $1.12 per share, up from $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Net revenue increased 5.8% over year-ago levels to $406.6 million and beat the $396 million estimate.

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) climbed 14% after the investment advisor late Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and increased its quarterly dividend by 7.4% to $1.04 per share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $5.41 per share on $3 billion in revenue during the three months ended March 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted net income of $3.93 per share and $2.86 billion in revenue.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) rose nearly 12% after the payments processor missed analyst estimates with Q1 financial results but reported a 20% increase in transactions during April over the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.