Financial Sector Update for 05/07/2020: PYPL, AMP, RNR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were rallying pre-bell Thursday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 3%.

Shares of PayPal Holdings (PYPL) were higher by almost 10% after reporting Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.66 per share, unchanged year over year. GAAP EPS declined to $0.07 from $0.56, while revenue increased to $4.62 billion from $4.13 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 and revenue of $4.72 billion. The company said it had its largest single day of transactions in its history on May 1.

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) was 6% higher after it posted Q1 adjusted operating earnings of $5.41 per share, up from $3.75 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $3.93.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) was unchanged after reporting Q1 operating profit of $0.76 per share, down from $3.59 per share in the prior-year period. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was $4.37 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.