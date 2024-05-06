Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2024: HOOD, AXP, BAC, SNY

Financial stocks advanced in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 1% to $63,378, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased 1 basis point to 4.49%.

In corporate news, Robinhood's (HOOD) crypto business received a Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission about a likely enforcement action, the company said Monday. Robinhood shares fell 0.4%.

American Express (AXP) shareholders voted against a proposal that would have required the company to produce a report detailing how its net-zero carbon footprint goals align with its lobbying efforts, Bloomberg reported. American Express rose 0.8%.

Bank of America (BAC) and BNP Paribas are expected to become lead advisers in Sanofi's (SNY) separation of its consumer-health business, Bloomberg reported. Bank of America gained 1.1%.

