Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2024: BBVA, LNC, HOOD, AXP

Financial stocks advanced in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 1.3% to $63,056, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased 1 basis point to 4.49%.

In corporate news, BBVA (BBVA) shares spiked nearly 3% after Sabadell said Monday its board rejected BBVA's merger offer.

Lincoln Financial (LNC) said Monday it has completed the sale of its wealth management business to Osaic, providing it with a capital benefit of about $650 million. Lincoln shares jumped 2.9%.

Robinhood's (HOOD) crypto business received a Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission about a likely enforcement action, the company said Monday. Robinhood shares fell 1%.

American Express (AXP) shareholders voted against a proposal that would have required the company to produce a report detailing how its net-zero carbon footprint goals align with its lobbying efforts, Bloomberg reported. American Express rose 1.4%.

