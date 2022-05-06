Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2022: Z, ZG, ABR, GHLD

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.8%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.2% to $35,940, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.5 basis points to 3.121%.

In company news, Zillow Group (Z, ZG) fell 4.6% after the online real estate marketplace company overnight said it expects $967 million in Q2 revenue at the midpoint of its outlook compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.78 billion.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was 0.1% lower, paring a nearly 1% decline earlier Friday, after the real estate investment trust reported Q1 distributable earnings and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% over current levels to $0.38 per share.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) rose 6.6% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.53 per share, down from $1.77 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still exceeding the analyst mean expecting the mortgage lender to earn $0.36 per share. Revenue fell 8.4% year-over-year to $481.8 million, also topping the $285.6 million analyst mean.

