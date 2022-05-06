Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2022: TREE,Z,ZG,ABR,GHLD

Financial stocks extended their Friday declines in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.1% to $36,094, reversing a midday retreat, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.7 basis points to 3.123%.

In company news, LendingTree (TREE) tumbled almost 13% on Friday, after a 5% gain the consumer credit company put up during the previous session after reporting higher non-GAAP net income and revenue during its Q1 compared with its year-ago results and exceeding Wall Street estimates. The company, however, cut its 2022 revenue guidance.

Zillow Group (Z, ZG) fell 4.2% after the online real estate marketplace company overnight said it expects $967 million in Q2 revenue at the midpoint of its outlook compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.78 billion.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was 0.5% higher, reversing a nearly 1% decline earlier Friday, after the real estate investment trust reported Q1 distributable earnings and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% over current levels to $0.38 per share.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) rose 6.6% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.53 per share, down from $1.77 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still exceeding the analyst mean expecting the mortgage lender to earn $0.36 per share. Revenue fell 8.4% year-over-year to $481.8 million, also topping the $285.6 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.