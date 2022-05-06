Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2022: ING, GHLD, RGA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.37% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was up by more than 1%.

ING Groep (ING) was more than 4% lower as it posted a Q1 net income of 429 million euros ($453 million), down from 1.01 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 359.6 million euros.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, down from $1.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.36.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) was slightly higher after it reported a Q1 adjusted operating income of $0.47 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.24 a year earlier.

