Financial Sector Update for 05/06/2021: JRVR, ING, PYPL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.19% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.5% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.82%.

James River Group Holdings (JRVR) was plunging by more than 29% after it booked an adjusted net loss of $3.54 per share in Q1 compared with adjusted net income of $0.50 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted net income of $0.59 per share.

ING Groep (ING) reported a net result of 0.26 euros ($0.31) per share in Q1, compared with 0.17 euros in the previous year. ING was over 1% lower in recent trading.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was gaining more than 3% in value after it reported adjusted EPS of $1.22 in Q1, up 84% from a year ago, and outperforming analyst estimates of $1.02 in a Capital IQ poll.

